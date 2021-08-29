Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.22.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

YUM stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,499. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $135.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.68.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,534 shares of company stock worth $4,409,566 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

