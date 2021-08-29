Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Downgraded to Market Perform at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

YUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

NYSE:YUM opened at $131.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.68. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $135.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,758.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $4,409,566. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.