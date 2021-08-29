Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.20. AdvanSix reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,250%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3,961.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 829.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 57.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASIX traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.82. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $38.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.07.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

