Zacks: Analysts Expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. Alerus Financial reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 202,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $30.25 on Thursday. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $520.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

