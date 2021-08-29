Zacks: Analysts Expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is $0.02. Bloom Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bloom Energy.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BE. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of BE stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 3.49.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,966. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Bloom Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.