Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to Post $0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.17. Amcor reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

AMCR stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,957,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,262,428. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Amcor has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

