Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to report sales of $52.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.35 million. JFrog posted sales of $38.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year sales of $203.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $204.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $265.83 million, with estimates ranging from $259.59 million to $271.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JFrog.

Several analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.97. The stock had a trading volume of 562,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,691. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.15. JFrog has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $95.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 4,597.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 655.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 87.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,702 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth approximately $50,985,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 31.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,467,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,848,000 after purchasing an additional 825,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

