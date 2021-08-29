Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to report $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.31. Kohl’s reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5,900%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $6.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $6.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Kohl’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.9% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.69. 2,500,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,403. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

