Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to announce earnings per share of $2.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $2.07. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 653.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $5.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

SBLK traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $23.74. 2,233,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,251. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,647.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,074,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

