Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Terex posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 183.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

TEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.56.

TEX stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Terex has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Terex by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after buying an additional 133,063 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Terex by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 53,373 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 36,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

