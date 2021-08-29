Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) to Post $0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.45 million.

AGTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Agiliti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

AGTI stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $26.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $107,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $62,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $60,969,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $42,950,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

