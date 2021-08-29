Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to announce $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. Ducommun reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%.

DCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 927,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ducommun by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,180,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ducommun by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,976,000 after purchasing an additional 25,706 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Ducommun by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 702,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ducommun by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.44. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

