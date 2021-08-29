Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fluor’s earnings. Fluor posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluor will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NYSE FLR traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $16.71. 1,629,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,552. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84. Fluor has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,861,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after acquiring an additional 269,355 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,104,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 41,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 15.7% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

