Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to post $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

MMC stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.35. 1,334,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,801. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $157.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,026,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,588,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 480,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,540,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

