Zacks: Brokerages Expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.62 Million

Equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will announce sales of $142.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.40 million and the lowest is $139.50 million. NovoCure reported sales of $132.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $557.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $552.10 million to $573.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $635.15 million, with estimates ranging from $618.80 million to $646.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVCR. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.14.

NVCR traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,016. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.02. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $76.03 and a 12 month high of $232.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2,694.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

In related news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.71, for a total value of $306,788.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,029,671.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,448 shares of company stock worth $9,697,122. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,133,717,000 after acquiring an additional 530,696 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 4.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,301,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,063,165,000 after buying an additional 437,149 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,143,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,278,000 after buying an additional 26,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,218,000 after buying an additional 94,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,781,000 after buying an additional 200,689 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

