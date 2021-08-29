Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GMS (NYSE:GMS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

Get GMS alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens upgraded GMS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of GMS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.63.

GMS opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.74. GMS has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $53.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.04 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. GMS’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GMS will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 15,229 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.16 per share, with a total value of $733,428.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in GMS by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 142.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.