Zacks Investment Research Lowers RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

RPT Realty stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in RPT Realty by 1.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 6.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

