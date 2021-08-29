Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $34.67.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

In related news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $163,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Todd Poland purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $491,200. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 185,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 22,820 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

