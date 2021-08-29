Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) to Buy

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $235.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $210.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.06. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.87 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $218.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.66, for a total value of $446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,407.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $8,463,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,203,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,700 shares of company stock valued at $13,886,957 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

