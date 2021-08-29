Zadar Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the July 29th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of Zadar Ventures stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.06. Zadar Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.96.

Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

