Zap Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, Zap has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $11.22 million and $75,823.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap coin can now be purchased for $0.0475 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

