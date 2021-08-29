ZCore (ZCR) Price Tops $0.0133 on Exchanges

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 28th. ZCore has a market capitalization of $142,036.89 and $514.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xaya (CHI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 10,652,467 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

