Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.31.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $58.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.09. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

