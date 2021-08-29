Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives $54.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $1,802,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.55. 2,410,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,845. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

