Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $381,000 Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $174,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 323,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $146,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. RV Capital GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 213,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 109,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total value of $8,022,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.19, for a total value of $135,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,850 shares of company stock valued at $53,765,418. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CACC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $579.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 34.07. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $266.74 and a 12-month high of $586.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $498.93.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

