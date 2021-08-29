Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCRX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 62,950 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

BCRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

