Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 633 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Crane were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Crane by 5.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 27,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Crane by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Crane by 18.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $103.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.36.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

