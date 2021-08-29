Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 790 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,374,000 after buying an additional 53,093 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,179,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,733 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 80.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 507,314 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 999,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 40.8% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 973,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,129,000 after purchasing an additional 282,044 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACW opened at $43.20 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PACW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

