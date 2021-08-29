Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 861 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth about $434,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,749,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 528.7% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $81.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.98. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -859.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

