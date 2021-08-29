Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes $409,000 Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $968,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $33.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.27 and a beta of 4.94. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

