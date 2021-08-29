Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Zynga were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Zynga by 168.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 254.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 200.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ZNGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark cut their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.23.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $162,283.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 578,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,032,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,374.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock worth $36,332,614. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

