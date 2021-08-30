-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) to post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SEMrush.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.10.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $35,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 36,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $776,221.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,286.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

