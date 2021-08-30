-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). MiMedx Group reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 197,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 580,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 250,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. 42.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDXG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.58. 528,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $14.98.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

