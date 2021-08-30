$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.12. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.07 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6,530.0% in the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,162,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,646 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 74,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BSM traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $9.97. 114,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 170.21%.

Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

