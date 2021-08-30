-$0.19 EPS Expected for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.17). Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07).

Several research firms recently issued reports on OVID. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

In other news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $24,450,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 41.9% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,417,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,500 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,522,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,946,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,994,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OVID stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,350. The firm has a market cap of $239.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.80. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

