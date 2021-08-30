-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). Kadmon reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KDMN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ KDMN opened at $5.35 on Monday. Kadmon has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after buying an additional 289,592 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,415 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

