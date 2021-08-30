$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.42. Ares Capital reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

ARCC opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

