$0.49 EPS Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.51. First Industrial Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FR. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

Shares of NYSE FR traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,021. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.17. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.