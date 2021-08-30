-$0.62 EPS Expected for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.59). Prelude Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($5.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($2.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD opened at $37.57 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $95.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $277,822.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $277,822.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,222. 77.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

