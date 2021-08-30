$0.78 EPS Expected for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Qualys reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $707,379.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,334 shares in the company, valued at $19,767,952.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,364 shares of company stock worth $18,453,482 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. State Street Corp grew its stake in Qualys by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,160,000 after buying an additional 33,282 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Qualys by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 971,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,775,000 after buying an additional 28,531 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Qualys by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,578,000 after buying an additional 201,232 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Qualys by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 728,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,368,000 after buying an additional 53,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Qualys by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after buying an additional 139,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.09. 224,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,556. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

