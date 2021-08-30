-$0.80 EPS Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($0.83). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.78). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $26,415.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,817 shares of company stock worth $644,151. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after buying an additional 1,657,578 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $20,000,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 69.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,623,000 after acquiring an additional 657,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,543,000 after acquiring an additional 649,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 434.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 468,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $26.75.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.