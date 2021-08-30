$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will announce earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

WASH stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.86. The company has a market cap of $932.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

