$1.07 EPS Expected for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Standard Motor Products posted earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Standard Motor Products news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $123,526.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,915 shares of company stock worth $2,568,663 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

