$1.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) will announce $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.05. Liberty Broadband reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 276.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $10.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liberty Broadband.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,496. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $133.86 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.90.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

