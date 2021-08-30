1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Noble Financial

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Noble Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Noble Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,596. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $75,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $624,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,257,611.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,100 shares of company stock worth $3,508,629 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after acquiring an additional 681,605 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,338,000 after buying an additional 652,551 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,616,000 after buying an additional 579,027 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after buying an additional 463,393 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,973,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,883,000 after buying an additional 394,111 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

