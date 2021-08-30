1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) PT Lowered to $56.00

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

FLWS opened at $30.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $567,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,870,555.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,100 shares of company stock worth $3,508,629 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

