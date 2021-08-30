1,041 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Purchased by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $16,692,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $3,085,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Etsy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 178.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth about $9,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY traded up $7.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,543. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.52. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.06 and a 52-week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist decreased their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.