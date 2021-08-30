11,029 Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,431,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

AMG stock opened at $174.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.19 and a 12 month high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. On average, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.