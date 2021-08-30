$111.00 Million in Sales Expected for Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) will report sales of $111.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.00 million and the lowest is $110.00 million. Frank’s International posted sales of $84.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full year sales of $422.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $418.50 million to $426.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $485.90 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $488.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Frank’s International.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of FI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.01. 553,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,397. The company has a market cap of $687.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.40. Frank’s International has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Frank’s International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About Frank’s International

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

