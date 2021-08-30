$120,000.00 in Sales Expected for Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to announce $120,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $20,000.00. Liminal BioSciences posted sales of $480,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year sales of $33.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360,000.00 to $70.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.59 million, with estimates ranging from $3.23 million to $27.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liminal BioSciences.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.54). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 6,157.81% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%.

LMNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,275. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22. Liminal BioSciences has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The company has a market cap of $78.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liminal BioSciences (LMNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.